Indiana high school football coach dies after suffering stroke during playoff game

A beloved Indiana high school football coach who suffered a stroke during a game last week has died. Phillip Bowsman, who was the head coach at West Washington High School in Campbellsburg, died on Monday, according to USA Today.

Bowsman had surgery over the weekend in an effort to alleviate pressure from the swelling in his brain. West Washington Schools Superintendent Keith Nance posted on the school district's Facebook page that a funeral service for Bowsman will take place on Saturday.

Bowsman worked for the district for 19 years. In addition, he served as the West Washington High School football coach for the past 16 years and the athletic director for the past seven.

"In true Coach Bowsman fashion he made his final act of giving by being an organ donor," Nance wrote. "Please take time show love and support for all members of our community, because his impact was great and this loss will affect many."

A "makeshift memorial" for Bowsman was put up at Senator Football Field and features a wooden cross where the coach would normally roam the sideline.

"Feel free to stop by, leave notes, pictures, momentos, candles, etc. The lights will remain on and you can visit on your own time," the Facebook post read.

Bowsman was in his 40s, according to WLKY. Nance told the USA Today that the stroke was brought on by a blood clot.

The school district cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday as the community mourns Bowsman's passing.

"If they needed a ride home, if they needed equipment, cleats, if they needed anything at all, just someone to listen to, he was there," Cynthia Ball, a local parent, told WLKY.

West Washington put together an 11-2 record this season. They lost 49-0 to Indianapolis Lutheran in the state semifinal on Friday evening.

An honor walk will be held in Bowsman's memory at St. Vincent Hospital, where he died, in Indianapolis on Wednesday.