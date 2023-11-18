Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Michigan State 3-7, Indiana 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

A Big Ten East battle is on tap between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Memorial Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Indiana pushed their score all the way to 45 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Illinois by a score of 48-45. Indiana was up 28-13 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. Another player making a difference was Donaven McCulley, who picked up 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Michigan State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 38-3 bruising that Ohio State dished out on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan State in their matchups with Ohio State: they've now lost eight in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spartans weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 88 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Ohio State passed for 353.

Indiana bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Michigan State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Michigan State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Indiana beat Michigan State 39-31 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Michigan State's Elijah Collins, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Indiana to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Indiana.

Nov 19, 2022 - Indiana 39 vs. Michigan State 31

Oct 16, 2021 - Michigan State 20 vs. Indiana 15

Nov 14, 2020 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 0

Sep 28, 2019 - Michigan State 40 vs. Indiana 31

Sep 22, 2018 - Michigan State 35 vs. Indiana 21

Oct 21, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Indiana 9

Oct 01, 2016 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 21

Oct 24, 2015 - Michigan State 52 vs. Indiana 26

Injury Report for Indiana

Noah Pierre: out (Undisclosed)

Josh Henderson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Brody Foley: out (Undisclosed)

Cam Camper: Out for the Season (Knee)

Omar Cooper Jr.: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Michigan State