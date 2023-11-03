Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-3, Indiana 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 33-24 to Penn State.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns on only 19 passes, was perhaps the best of all. DeQuece Carter was another key contributor, picking up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Wisconsin, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 24-10 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.0 points per game. As for Wisconsin, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Not only did Indiana and Wisconsin lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Wisconsin shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be Indiana's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 9.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Wisconsin both have 1 win in their last 2 games.