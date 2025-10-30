No. 2 Indiana looks to keep rolling as it puts its undefeated record on the line Saturday at Maryland. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Big Ten foes, with the Hoosiers holding an 8-5 edge in previous matchups.

Indiana won 42-28 last season on its way to the College Football Playoff. A victory Saturday would give the Hoosiers a 9-0 start for the second consecutive season under coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana had never started 9-0 in program history before Cignetti arrived ahead of the 2024 season.

Cignetti's squad has cruised thus far, including marquee wins over Illinois and No. 6 Oregon, both by at least two possessions. Indiana has won seven of its eight games by double-digit margins.

Maryland, meanwhile, is trying to prevent another collapse under coach Mike Locksley. The Terrapins opened the year 4-0, capped by a win against Wisconsin to start Big Ten play, but have since dropped three straight conference games.

Maryland has never finished with a winning Big Ten record under Locksley. A fourth loss Saturday would make avoiding that outcome extremely difficult.

Indiana vs. Maryland: Need to know

A look at Indiana's dominance: Indiana's dominance is approaching historically significant territory. The Hoosiers have a plus-34.5 point differential in 2025 which means that, on average, they are outscoring their opponents by almost five touchdowns and extra points. That leads the FBS. Indiana also led the nation in point differential last season. Georgia also led the nation in point differential from 2021-22, when it won back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs are the only program in the last 30 years to achieve such a feat. Indiana has a chance to join them.

Another Heisman performance for Mendoza?: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza currently has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +185, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He ranks fifth nationally with 1,923 yards passing and leads all quarterbacks with 27 total touchdowns, 24 of which have come through the air. Though Indiana has not had to play from behind much -- if at all -- he's eclipsed 200 yards passing in all but two games thus far. He'll have a chance to put up some solid numbers against Maryland's pass defense, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten while allowing 227 yards per game.

Can Maryland snap the streak?: Maryland has struggled against ranked conference opponents. In fact, the Terrapins have never beat a top-25 Big Ten opponent in league play. You have to go all the way back to 2010, when they were a member of the ACC, to find their last win against a ranked conference foe. That came against Russell Wilson's NC State. Since then, Maryland has lost 42-straight games in that scenario. It's the longest active FBS streak and the fifth-longest such streak all-time.

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, picks

Maryland has kept things close in its last three games, but that doesn't change the fact that said games still resulted in a loss. Maryland's last loss came against UCLA -- the same UCLA team that Indiana just beat 56-6. Results often are not directly translatable in a sport as chaotic as college football, but they certainly can be indicative of what to expect. In this case, it's hard to see Maryland hanging with the scorching-hot Hoosiers. Pick: Indiana -21.5 (-115)



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer IU -22.5 Indiana Indiana Maryland Maryland Maryland Indiana Indiana Indiana Maryland SU Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana

