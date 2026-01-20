This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Do not miss this: Indiana Hoosiers win national championship to complete storybook season

Truth is stranger than fiction. Think about it. If just two years ago, you produced a movie script that had a future version of the 3-9 Indiana Hoosiers football team winning a national championship by assembling a 16-0 season, you'd probably be told to do less strenuous work or have your head examined. Or both.

Great players and great coaching helped send the Hoosiers to their celebration. Indiana had both in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti. Our John Talty wrote about the latter.

Talty: "Indiana wrested control over college football with a quirky, 64-year old coach who took the most improbable path possible to joining the exclusive club as a national champion. Only Curt Cignetti would have left an Alabama program coming off a national championship for Division-II Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The journey from IUP to Elon to James Madison and finally, Indiana for college football immortality will prompt a cottage industry of books, documentaries and commemorative memorabilia. He took the road less traveled, and forever changed college football in the process."

Here are the major storylines related to the College Football Playoff National Championship:

🏈 Bills fire Sean McDermott as NFL coaching carousel keeps spinning

Two days after the Bills lost to the Broncos in the divisional round, Buffalo made the shocking decision to move on from coach Sean McDermott. McDermott posted a 98-50 record across nine seasons as Buffalo's coach, snapped a 17-year playoff drought and led the Bills to the NFL's best record since 2020. However, the Bills never made it to the Super Bowl during McDermott's stint, suffering several painful playoff defeats, including the three-point overtime loss to Denver on Saturday.

Many Bills players were quick to express their frustration with the decision to fire McDermott, but the franchise now has to move forward with an eye on what went wrong and what needs to change to provide superstar quarterback Josh Allen with the weapons to get over the hump. Even more than firing McDermott, Bills fans seemed baffled by the decision to not only retain general manager Brandon Beane but also promote him to president of football operations in addition to his GM duties. The Bills roster was at a low point this season, and Beane's draft picks have featured far more misses than hits. Zachary Pereles took a look at why retaining Beane may be the bigger mistake of the two moves.

Pereles: "Firing a GM for one missed pick is like firing a coach for one bad decision: rash and shortsighted. But Beane has failed over and over again to provide Allen with the receiving options requisite for a champion. His big signing this past offseason was Josh Palmer, who was nearly invisible (22 catches, 303 yards, zero touchdowns) and struggled with injuries. Beane has tried a seemingly endless list of half-measures, too. Maybe Curtis Samuel could be a gadget piece. Maybe Davis could recapture his 'Big Game Gabe' magic. Maybe this youngster so-and-so just needed a change of scenery, or this veteran so-and-so had something left."

We have plenty more news on the coaching carousel, in addition to the aforementioned news of the expected coaching hires by the Dolphins and Titans.

👊 Getting ready for UFC's Paramount+ debut

UFC 324 goes down Saturday in Las Vegas, kicking off the landmark partnership between UFC and Paramount Skydance. One of the biggest revelations in the media rights deal was that it marked the end of pay-per-view events for the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion. As with all events, UFC 324 will stream live free for subscribers on Paramount+.

It's an exciting time to be a UFC fan, and we will have all the coverage you need this week, along with several members of our combat sports team on the ground in Vegas. Combat sports expert Brian Campbell kicked the week off with a look at the five biggest storylines heading into UFC 324, including main eventer Paddy Pimblett's chance to make good on his potential when he faces all-action fighter Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event.

Campbell: "The flashy and charismatic 31-year-old from Liverpool, England, is certainly positioned to give it a try after lightweight champion Ilia Topuria's personal issues in the aftermath of his divorce left him unable to headline the first Paramount event. The biggest challenge for Pimblett, as he prepares to face all-action veteran Justin Gaethje for the interim 155-pound title, is that he will need to prove once and for all that he's an elite fighter. 'Paddy the Baddy' might be 7-0 inside the Octagon since his 2021 UFC debut, but he has had some ups and downs along the growing process, including a highly disputed 2022 win over Jared Gordon and a history of heavy weight fluctuation between fights. The good news for Pimblett is that marriage and fatherhood seem to have matured him over the past two years and made him a more tactical and focused fighter as evidenced by back-to-back stoppage wins over veterans King Green and Michael Chandler. Should the Paramount era recharge the casual MMA audience by taking numbered events off of PPV, Pimblett's ability to talk on the microphone could bring quasi Conor McGregor flashbacks to general sports fans who haven't checked in on the product in a while. And an eventual matchup between them, should it take place at the White House, for example, could become a passing of the torch for popularity. But none of that matters if Pimblett can't back it up inside the Octagon."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

We're watching UEFA Champions League soccer all day on Paramount+

🏀 Indiana at No. 3 Michigan (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 UCF at No. 9 Iowa State (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Bruins at Stars, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Spurs at Rockets, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Lakers at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Devils at Oilers, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 4 Purdue at UCLA (M), 10 p.m. on Peacock