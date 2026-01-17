The top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers look to become the second team to ever finish 16-0 when they battle the 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 19. Miami is coming off a 31-27 win over No. 6 Ole Miss, while Indiana dominated fifth-ranked Oregon 56-22 in the national semifinals. The Hurricanes (13-2, 6-2 ACC), who have won seven in a row, are looking to win their sixth national championship and first since 2001. The Hoosiers (15-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who have won three conference championships in over 125 years, are seeking their first-ever national title.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., which is the Hurricanes' home venue. The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana's team total is 28.5, with Miami's listed at 18.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Indiana. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Indiana spread Indiana -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Indiana over/under 47.5 points Miami vs. Indiana money line Indiana -340, Miami +270 Miami vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Indiana streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Why Indiana can cover

Junior quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza helps power the Hoosiers' offense. In 15 games, he has completed 73% of his passes for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also has rushed 83 times for 284 yards and six scores. In the national semifinal win over the Oregon Ducks, he completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried six times for 28 yards.

Senior running back Roman Hemby leads the rushing attack. In 15 games, he has carried 211 times for 1,060 yards (5.0 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 160 yards, including a long of 26. In a 56-3 win at Purdue on Nov. 28, he rushed 12 times for 152 yards and a score. He had 18 carries for 89 yards and a score in a 38-3 win over No. 9 Alabama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Miami can cover

Senior quarterback Carson Beck helps guide the Hurricanes. In 15 games, he has completed 73.3% of his passes for 3,581 yards and 29 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. In the national semifinal win over Ole Miss, he completed 23 of 37 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The Miami ground attack is led by junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. In 13 games this season, he has carried 199 times for 1,080 yards (5.4 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also has caught 16 passes for 132 yards (8.3 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Ole Miss, he rushed 22 times for 133 yards, including a long of 19. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Miami picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.