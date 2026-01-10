The College Football Playoff National Championship is set. No. 10 Miami will face No. 1 Indiana on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida for college football's ultimate prize. Despite entering the postseason as a double-digit seed, Miami will unofficially become the first team in the CFP era to "host" the national championship game.

Indiana advanced to the title game after defeating Oregon in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal. It will be the Hoosiers' first national title game appearance in program history. The Hoosiers had been one of the least successful FBS programs before coach Curt Cignetti arrived and guided the team to back-to-back CFP appearances.

The national title game will mark just the third meeting between the programs. Miami and Indiana last played during the 1960s, with the Hoosiers earning a 28-14 win in 1964 before the Hurricanes evened the series with a 14-7 victory in 1966. Both games were played in Miami.

Indiana entered the CFP without a postseason win since 1991, a drought that ended in dramatic fashion earlier this month with a 38-3 victory over Alabama in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

Miami is one win away from its first national title since 2001. After going 5-7 in Mario Cristobal's first season at his alma mater in 2022, the Hurricanes have surged to 13 wins and counting, reaching the national championship game for the first time since 2002.

With the expanded playoff format, Miami's 13 wins are the most in program history. The Hurricanes had previously reached 12 wins four times, including a 12-0 run during their 2001 national championship season.