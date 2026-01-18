Indiana will seek to cap one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college sports history on Monday night as the No. 1 seed Hoosiers take on No. 10 seed Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. A win would make IU the first-ever 16-0 college football team and vault second-year coach Curt Cignetti to mythical status for his work in bringing the previously irrelevant Hoosiers to life.

With Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a fierce defense leading the way, Indiana pummeled Alabama and Oregon in its first two CFP games, winning by 35 and 34, to reach this point. Taking down a physically imposing Miami team could be a more significant challenge.

While the Hurricanes enter as an underdog, they have the advantage of playing on their home field inside Hard Rock Stadium. For fourth-year coach Mario Cristobal, a former national-title winning Miami offensive lineman, this represents a unique opportunity to return the 'Canes to the top of college football.

He's already guided Miami past better-seeded foes Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss during a magical CFP run. Given that the Hurricanes squeaked into the field as the final at-large selection, they have already surpassed expectations.

Now comes the grand finale of the 2025-26 college football season. Will it be Indiana or Miami as the last team standing on Monday night?

Where to watch Indiana vs. Miami live

Date: Monday, Jan. 19 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Indiana vs. Miami: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)

Film Room -- ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)

Skycast -- ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)

Field Pass with ACC Huddle -- ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

All-22 with ESPN Radio, High Skycast, Command Center, hometown radio, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app

Indiana vs. Miami: Players to watch

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: Indiana has been a dominant team, yes. It's also been a clutch team. Tight regular season wins over Iowa, Oregon and Penn State required a heroic touch from Mendoza, as did the Big Ten Championship Game victory over Ohio State. In each instance, the Miami native led clutch, late-game scoring drives to keep the Hoosiers unbeaten. He's a precisely accurate passer, deceptively mobile runner and the unflappable leader for IU.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami: Beck rewrote his college football legacy by leading a pair of late touchdown drives in Miami's Fiesta Bowl win over Ole Miss. The Georgia transfer capped the performance with a go-ahead touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining. His career -- and his 2025 season -- has featured ups and downs. But after a season-ending elbow injury in last year's SEC Championship Game and subsequent public divorce with Georgia, the sixth-year senior is entering his final game on a high note.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana: With four touchdown grabs over the course of Indiana's three postseason games, Sarratt is up to 15 for the season. That tally would likely be even higher if not for hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games. The 6-foot-2 senior is a sturdy target on the outside who uses his physicality to box out corners and rise above them for big plays. He is among the contingent of players who followed Indiana coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison after the 2023 season.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: Miami's freshman speedster was just a three-star prospect and the No. 55 overall receiver in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. But it was clear from the jump that the Hurricanes identified a gem from their own backyard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Toney earned first-team All-ACC honors and is set to surpass 100 receptions in the title game. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has done a great job of scheming up ways to get Toney the football. Once he gets it, watch out.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana: Ponds opened up Indiana's CFP semifinal win over Oregon with a pick six on the first play from scrimmage. The James Madison transfer has been a game-changer in the secondary all season, earning second-team All-American honors from CBS Sports. He's only 5-foot-9, but Ponds' draft stock is on the rise amid a strong finish to his junior season.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami: Bain is a high-motor edge rusher who ranks No. 3 in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. He enters the title game with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Combine him with Akheem Mesidor and you get arguably the nastiest 1-2 pass-rushing punch in college football. The Miami native has been a critical building block in the program's foundation under Cristobal and will be a challenge for Indiana to contain.

Indiana vs. Miami prediction, pick

Miami's offensive line is strong enough to keep Indiana's defensive front from wreaking total havoc, which is going to be critical if the Hurricanes want to keep it close. Conversely, Miami has enough juice with its defensive front — led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor — to at least make the Hoosiers sweat. In the end, IU appears to be a team of destiny and should win the game outright. With Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the charge, Indiana appears to be the better team. But don't dismiss Miami's ability to make it a battle. Prediction: Miami +8.5