Indiana vs. Minnesota live updates: No. 4 Hoosiers host Golden Gophers in Big Ten showdown

The Indiana Hoosiers will play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS) in an important Big Ten battle for both teams.



No. 4 Indiana comes into the game as 20.5-point favorites, but have underwhelmed to oddsmakers expectations all season, going just 1-7 against the spread and have found themselves in one-score battles with Northwestern, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State to start the season.

If the Hoosiers are going to finally show the kind of dominance they were known for last year, it's going to be on the right arm of quarterback Josh Hoover to finally deliver a stellar performance.

On the other side is a Gophers squad that's more than comfortable in a rock fight, as they've won a pair of those to hoist rivalry trophies this year. Most recently Minnesota beat Iowa in a 13-10 slugfest last Saturday, and would love to get into a ground-and-pound, field position battle with the Hoosiers on Saturday to give themselves a chance at their biggest upset win of the PJ Fleck era.

Will the Hoosiers finally unlock their passing attack? Or can Minnesota drag them into the mud and make for another stressful afternoon for the Indiana faithful? We'll track all of that throughout the afternoon in Bloomington as the two teams battle it out on CBS.

Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.