What's one more rematch in the College Football Playoff? After seeing two in the first round of the tournament, we get a third as No. 1 Indiana and No. 4 Oregon will meet in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Friday, Jan. 9 in Atlanta.

Indiana won the first meeting, going on the road to beat Oregon 30-20 at Autzen Stadium in one of the biggest games of the regular season. It was also a moment when the country took notice of Indiana and recognized that while last year's team was never able to break through against elite competition, this year's team might just be a little different.

It's a big game for the Big Ten as well. This meeting marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Big Ten has had two schools in the semifinals, and it also means the Big Ten will have a team in the championship game for the third straight season, giving it a shot to win its third straight national title with a third different team.

What to know about Indiana

In a sport not known for having Cinderella stories, the Indiana Hoosiers are the closest thing you're going to get. A program with no positive football history to speak of, they burst onto the scene last year with a brash, mostly unknown coach named Curt Cignetti. Cignetti led Indiana to an 11-2 record last season that ended with a College Football Playoff loss to the same Notre Dame team that would lose to Ohio State in the national championship.

Most discounted Indiana's ability to pull off an encore in 2025, but this year's Hoosiers team was even better. The addition of Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza helped take the offense to another level, which resulted in Indiana going 13-0 during the regular season and winning the Big Ten with a 13-10 win over Ohio State. It also resulted in a Heisman Trophy for Mendoza, the first in program history.

Still, not even those accolades quieted all the doubters, but you won't hear from them as often after Indiana crushed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl.

Blowout victories have been nothing new for this Indiana team. Nine of the team's 14 wins this season have come by at least 20 points, with seven coming by 30 or more. That's what happens when you combine an explosive offense with a bone-crushing defense.

What to know about Oregon

The Ducks did not enjoy their postseason last year. After running through their first Big Ten campaign with an undefeated record and winning the conference, they had their doors blown off in the Rose Bowl by an Ohio State team they beat in the regular season. There has been no such postseason letdown this year.

Oregon took care of the upstart James Madison 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff and followed that performance with a 23-0 shutout victory over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl a week ago. Those were their first wins in the playoff since the inaugural edition in 2014 when they beat Florida State.

However, if you haven't paid much attention to college football since then, these Ducks may not look like the ones you're thinking of. This is not a high-flying, up-tempo offense that's trying to run 100 plays and score 60 points every game. While it certainly has that offensive potential, Dan Lanning's Oregon squad is built along the lines of scrimmage and more closely resembles the Georgia teams where Lanning was a defensive coordinator.

On offense, the team is led by QB Dante Moore, who could be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft this spring. Still, while Moore is talented and has plenty of excellent receiving options at his disposal, Oregon has been reliant on its run game in the second half of the season -- and as the ground game goes, so go the Ducks. It found plenty of space to maneuver against James Madison, and the Ducks scored 51 points. It struggled against Tech, and Oregon struggled to score touchdowns.

What didn't struggle is the defense. Oregon's unit may not be full of the household names and obvious first-round picks, but there aren't many defenses in the country that do a better job of taking away big plays and forcing you to put together long, arduous drives to put points on the board. Every yard you gain against this unit feels like five.

Peach Bowl odds, prediction

They say it's hard to beat the same team twice during the regular season, yet we've seen it happen already in this College Football Playoff. Indiana beat Oregon 30-20 earlier this season in Oregon's own building. This meeting will be at a neutral site, and given the struggles of Oregon's offense against Texas Tech, I'm not overly confident they'll figure things out against another really good defense. I'm taking Indiana this time, too. Pick: Indiana -4.5