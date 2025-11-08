The second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will look to keep the Penn State Nittany Lions winless in Big Ten play when they meet on Saturday. Indiana is coming off a 55-10 win over Maryland, while Penn State dropped a 38-14 decision at Ohio State. The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who lead the conference, are 3-0 on the road this season. The Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten), who have lost five in a row, are 3-2 on their home field this year. Indiana senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt's (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, according to coach Curt Cignetti, so his status is uncertain.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., is at noon ET. The Hoosiers are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5, down a point from the opener.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Penn State. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Penn State vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Penn State spread Indiana -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana vs. Penn State over/under 49.5 points Indiana vs. Penn State money line Indiana -676, Penn State +486

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza. The junior quarterback, who transferred from California, is in his first year with the program. In nine starts, he has completed 162 of 224 passes (72.3%) for 2,124 yards and 25 touchdowns with just four interceptions and a 153.3 rating. He has also rushed 50 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns. In a 38-13 win over Michigan State on Oct. 18, he completed 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Among his top pass catchers is junior wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. In nine games, Cooper has 46 receptions for 669 yards (14.5 average) and eight touchdowns. He also has one 75-yard rushing touchdown in a 56-9 win over Kennesaw State. In the win over Michigan State, he caught eight passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Why Penn State can cover

With senior quarterback Drew Allar out with a broken ankle, the Nittany Lions have turned to freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. In parts of five games this season, he has completed 42 of 67 passes (62.7%) for 343 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In last week's loss at Ohio State, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 145 yards and one interception.

Senior running back Kaytron Allen powers the Penn State ground attack. In eight games, he has carried 119 times for 688 yards (5.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 12 passes for 43 yards. In a 25-24 loss at Iowa on Oct. 18, he carried 28 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 50 yards and two scores in a 42-37 loss at UCLA on Oct. 4.

How to make Indiana vs. Penn State picks

