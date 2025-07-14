A bison will once again be roaming the sidelines at Indiana home games. The school officially reinstated its bison mascot after a 56-year hiatus.

From 1965-69, Indiana athletics featured the bison mascot, but it was scrapped following the 1969 season due what the school describes as a lack of support from the fan base. However, in December of 2024, the Student Body Congress passed the "Bring Back the Bison Act" which called on the school to reinstate the old mascot.

That's exactly what Indiana did on Monday. After teasing the bison's return in May, the Hoosiers made it official, announcing that Hoosier the Bison will make his debut at Indiana's season-opener against Old Dominion on Aug. 30.

The link between Indiana and the bison may seem random, but there is a connection that spans over 200 years ago — before the state even existed. The official seal of the Indiana Territory featured bison running in the background, but that's not all. According to the school, a bison was featured on official Indiana Territory documents, which were signed by future president William Henry Harrison.

Even though the original bison's tenure was short-lived, it did get to see one of the greatest seasons in Indiana football history. In 1967, the Hoosiers went 9-2 and made a Rose Bowl appearance. Maybe Hoosier the Bison can bring back some of that magic this fall.

That may not be out of the question considering Indiana is coming off an 11-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.