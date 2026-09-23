An Indiana judge granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that clears the way for a pair of Indiana defensive linemen to return to the field. Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt had previously been eligible for the first two games of the 2026 season before the expiration of a temporary restraining order last week left them sidelined for the No. 5 Hoosiers' Week 3 win over Western Kentucky.

The judge's Wednesday ruling means that Daley, Wyatt and dozens of other plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the NCAA should remain eligible until their case concludes. They are seeking a fifth season under the NCAA's new "five-for-five" eligibility rules that excluded many players from the high school class of 2022.

Daley registered six tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Indiana's first two games. He was a CBS Sports second-team All-American last season and one of the anchors of Indiana's defense during its title run until he suffered a season-ending injury while celebrating IU's Big Ten Championship victory.

Wyatt made an appearance in Indiana's Week 2 win over Howard but hasn't recorded a tackle this season. The veteran edge rusher was one of the Hoosiers' top defenders last season until he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8.

Getting both players fully cleared is a boost to an Indiana defense that restocked its ranks during the offseason, assuming neither would be returning. As the Hoosiers prepare to begin Big Ten play on Friday night against Northwestern, they rank No. 6 nationally in total defense. In three games against lackluster opposition, the Hoosiers have allowed just 203.3 yards per contest and have surrendered only one touchdown.