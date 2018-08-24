Indiana suspends rusher leader from 2017 season indefinitely from all team activities
Morgan Ellison rushed for 704 yards last year
Last season, Morgan Ellison made a strong first impression at Indiana by leading the team in rushing as a freshman. His second impression isn't as promising.
Indiana announced on Friday that Ellison has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. Indiana did not specify the reasons for Ellison's suspension, but at this point, it's likely he'll miss the Hoosiers opener against FIU at a minimum.
Ellison rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns last season to lead Indiana in both categories. The most likely candidate to replace him is sophomore Cole Gest, who finished second on the team with 428 yards last year.
Indiana also has seniors Mike Majette and Ricky Brookins, as well as freshman Stevie Scott on the roster.
