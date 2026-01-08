When Curt Cignetti took the Indiana job after the 2023 season, he didn't come alone. As part of his first signing class, Cignetti brought 13 members of his stacked James Madison roster.

The Dukes went 11-1 in Cignetti's second season while transitioning up from the FCS level, and many of the additions have set the foundation of Indiana's rise. Linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds earned All-America honors. Receiver Elijah Sarratt and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara are key contributors as the Hoosiers reached No. 1 in the nation.

On paper, the Hoosiers rank No. 72 in the 247Sports Talent Composite. But according to sources in the industry, the next iteration of Indiana's build is coming. And unlike the first wave, the Hoosiers aren't taking a backseat to anyone in the recruiting market.

In 2026, Indiana's transfer portal class has taken a supercharged turn. Instead of maximizing value pieces, the Hoosiers are duking it out with the best teams in the sport. Indiana has the No. 5 overall class with 10 commits -- all from the Power Four except punter Billy Gowers. The Hoosiers have the No. 5 average recruit rating, the best of any program with at least 10 commitments.

Early in the process, Indiana has communicated with the industry that their standards for transfer portal adds are rising. And quickly, the Hoosiers have targeted and delivered immediate difference-makers.

Take, for example, the case of Michigan State's Nick Marsh. The sophomore wide receiver was one of the Spartans' best players, posting 59 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns on a struggling offense. He had seven catches and a touchdown against Indiana on Oct. 18 in a 38-13 loss. Marsh was a high-priority player in the portal, rated No. 27 overall. Indiana managed to reel him in within the first 24 hours of the transfer portal opening.

Kansas State edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi and TCU quarterback Josh Hoover also ranked as top-40 transfer portal recruits. Both fill positions of major need with the bulk of Indiana's edge rushers and quarterback Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL. Both have played numerous starting snaps at the power conference level.

And really, when seeing Indiana's success with transfers, why shouldn't this happen? Mendoza was hand-picked by Indiana's staff, and delivered with the program's first Heisman Trophy. Ten players went from transfers to All-Big Ten, with more earning honorable mention. No program has better identified and integrated transfers.

When Indiana reeled in its first transfer class under Cignetti, the Hoosiers ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten despite 31 commits. The average recruit rating was only 86.64, only behind programs like Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota. This year's class has an averaged rating of 89.33. With only 10 commitments, the Hoosiers have more blue-chip commits (3) than that 31-man class (2).

Even with the rising talent level, Indiana will be far away from the vaunted blue-chip ratio. Including transfers ratings, the Hoosiers have added only 12 total blue-chip players under Cignetti. However, five of them have come in the Class of 2026. The level of talent that Indiana has access to is rising.

Cignetti built his legend through development, bringing lesser-resourced programs to national prominence. With the investment at Indiana, the Hoosiers are a legitimate recruiting power in the making. That should scare everyone.