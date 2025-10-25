The UCLA Bruins look to stay hot when they take on the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. UCLA, led by interim head coach Tim Skipper, is coming off a 20-17 win over Maryland in Week 8, while Indiana downed Michigan State 38-13. The Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three in a row and are tied for third in the conference, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who are tied with top-ranked Ohio State for first in the conference, are 5-0 on their home field. Indiana is 4-3 against the spread, while UCLA is 3-4 ATS.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is at noon ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 1-0, winning last year's meeting 42-13 in Los Angeles. The Hoosiers are 26.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Indiana. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Indiana spread Indiana -26.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UCLA vs. Indiana over/under 53.5 points UCLA vs. Indiana money line Indiana -5263, UCLA +1433

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza. The junior quarterback, who played his first two seasons at California, has completed 73.5% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 191.0 rating. He has also rushed 41 times for 151 yards (3.7 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Michigan State last week, he completed 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Mendoza has spread the wealth in the passing game, but senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt leads the team in a number of categories. In seven games, he has 43 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, all team highs. In a 30-20 win over Oregon on Oct. 11, he caught eight passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Last week, he had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Why UCLA can cover

Transfer sophomore Nico Iamaleava has taken the reigns at quarterback for the Bruins. He spent the last two seasons at Tennessee. In seven games, he has completed 135 of 207 passes (65.2%) for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 74 carries for 360 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. In a 38-13 win over Michigan State on Oct. 11, he completed 16 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Helping lead the passing attack is wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer. The sophomore has a team-high 30 receptions for 369 yards (12.3 average) and two touchdowns. In a 30-23 loss at UNLV, he caught eight passes for 87 yards, including a long of 21. He had five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown in a 42-37 win over Penn State on Oct. 4.

How to make UCLA vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins UCLA vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?