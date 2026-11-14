Indiana vs. USC live updates: No. 9 Hoosiers host No 18 Trojans in battle with College Football Playoff stakes

Indiana is hosting USC for the first time since 1981 on Saturday as the No. 9 Hoosiers and No. 18 Trojans square off in a pivotal game for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff races. Both are coming off bye weeks and looking to pick up a marquee victory that will resonate with the CFP Selection Committee.

The Hoosiers are in the midst of a quarterback controversy after backup Grant Wilson entered in place of an injured and underperforming Josh Hoover during a Week 9 win over Minnesota. Wilson performed well in relief, but coach Curt Cignetti was mum all week on who will get the start against the Trojans.

There are no such questions for USC, which is led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has found success distributing the football to freshman stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Mark Bowman. Maiava is the Big Ten's leader in passing yards, but he'll be challenged by one of the nation's top defenses in a hostile road environment.

Watch Indiana vs. USC live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.