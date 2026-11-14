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Indiana vs. USC live updates: No. 9 Hoosiers host No 18 Trojans in battle with College Football Playoff stakes

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana and USC clash in a game carrying CFP implications

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Indiana is hosting USC for the first time since 1981 on Saturday as the No. 9 Hoosiers and No. 18 Trojans square off in a pivotal game for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff races. Both are coming off bye weeks and looking to pick up a marquee victory that will resonate with the CFP Selection Committee.

The Hoosiers are in the midst of a quarterback controversy after backup Grant Wilson entered in place of an injured and underperforming Josh Hoover during a Week 9 win over Minnesota. Wilson performed well in relief, but coach Curt Cignetti was mum all week on who will get the start against the Trojans. 

There are no such questions for USC, which is led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has found success distributing the football to freshman stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Mark Bowman. Maiava is the Big Ten's leader in passing yards, but he'll be challenged by one of the nation's top defenses in a hostile road environment.

Watch Indiana vs. USC live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Indiana's CFP outlook

Indiana's chances of making the playoff will reach near "lock" status at 96.2% with a win, according to the CBS Sports CFP Forecaster. A loss would leave the Hoosiers with a 66.8% chance of selection and bring greater scrutiny to a resume lacking high-end fare. An Oct. 10 win over Nebraska is not aging well, as the Cornhuskers are on a four-game losing streak. After that, IU's best win is either on the road against a 5-4 Michigan team or at home against a 6-3 Northwestern team. However you slice it, the Hoosiers don't have a win against a team currently ranked in the CFP Top 25. Beating USC would change that...assuming the Trojans remain in the rankings.

David Cobb
November 14, 2026, 6:45 PM
Nov. 14, 2026, 1:45 pm EST
 
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USC's CFP outlook

This is do-or-die for USC's playoff hopes. The Trojans' chances of making the field will rise to 51.5% with a win and plummet to 3.7% with a loss. In other words, the playoff has already started for Lincoln Riley's team. It's really a simple formula: finish 3-0 with wins over Indiana, Maryland and USC, and the Trojans will unquestionably make the playoff for the first time. Lose any of those games, and it's probably over for what is arguably the most historic program to have never appeared in the CFP.

David Cobb
November 14, 2026, 6:15 PM
Nov. 14, 2026, 1:15 pm EST
 
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USC vs. Indiana prediction

Five of Indiana's six Big Ten games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The only exception was a 47-15 win against an overmatched Rutgers team. The Hoosiers haven't shown the ability to pull away and dominate quality opposition. So long as IU limits catastrophic turnovers, it will win the game on the basis of its physicality on both lines of scrimmage. But it's difficult to envision the Hoosiers suddenly pulling away from a team of USC's caliber. The Trojans have a veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava who can keep his team in the game. Pick: USC +7.5

David Cobb
November 14, 2026, 5:45 PM
Nov. 14, 2026, 12:45 pm EST
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