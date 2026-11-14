Indiana vs. USC live updates: No. 9 Hoosiers host No 18 Trojans in battle with College Football Playoff stakes

Indiana's CFP outlook
Indiana's chances of making the playoff will reach near "lock" status at 96.2% with a win, according to the CBS Sports CFP Forecaster. A loss would leave the Hoosiers with a 66.8% chance of selection and bring greater scrutiny to a resume lacking high-end fare. An Oct. 10 win over Nebraska is not aging well, as the Cornhuskers are on a four-game losing streak. After that, IU's best win is either on the road against a 5-4 Michigan team or at home against a 6-3 Northwestern team. However you slice it, the Hoosiers don't have a win against a team currently ranked in the CFP Top 25. Beating USC would change that...assuming the Trojans remain in the rankings.