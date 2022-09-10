Who's Playing

Idaho @ Indiana

Current Records: Idaho 0-1; Indiana 1-0

Last Season Records: Indiana 2-10; Idaho 4-7

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another week and welcome the Idaho Vandals at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers earned a 56-14 in their most recent game in September of last year.

It was a close one, but last Friday IU sidestepped the Illinois Fighting Illini for a 23-20 win. The team accrued 16 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Idaho was not quite the Washington State Cougars' equal in the second half when they met last week. Idaho came up short against Washington State, falling 24-17. QB Gevani McCoy had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Idaho's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if IU's success rolls on or if the Vandals are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.