The Indiana Hoosiers will look to continue their domination over the Indiana State Sycamores when they meet in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. The Hoosiers (0-1) played No. 3 Ohio State close for more than a half in their season opener before falling 23-3 last week. The Sycamores (0-1), meanwhile, had a rough go in their opener, dropping a 27-0 decision to Eastern Illinois. This will be the seventh meeting between the teams in a series dating back to 1925. Indiana has won all six previous games.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana averaged 23.3 points per game last season, while Indiana State averaged 16. The Hoosiers are favored by 33.5 points in the latest Indiana State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Indiana State vs. Indiana picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He's on a 6-0 run on college football picks involving the Hoosiers, returning $600 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has set his sights on Indiana vs. Indiana State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Roberts' picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Indiana State vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Indiana State spread: Indiana -33.5

Indiana vs. Indiana State over/under: 41.5 points

ISU: The Sycamores were just 2-9 overall in 2022 at the FCS level

IND: The Hoosiers have hit the first-half under total in four of their last five home games

Indiana vs. Indiana State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers' wide receiver corps is led by senior Cam Camper. In the season opener against Ohio State, he led the team with three receptions for 35 yards, including a long of 24 yards. He was the team's top receiver in 2022, catching 46 passes for 569 yards (12.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had 10 or more receptions in two games, including 11 for 156 yards (14.2 average) in a 23-20 win over Illinois.

Also helping lead the offense is fifth-year senior wide receiver DeQuece Carter. He spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Fordham. He has been explosive and adds experience to the position for the Hoosiers. Last season, he caught 56 passes for 1,166 yards (20.8 average) and 13 touchdowns at Fordham. In four-plus seasons, he has caught 177 passes for 3,051 yards (17.2 average) and 31 touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Indiana State can cover

Despite that, the Hoosiers are not a lock to cover the Indiana State vs. Indiana spread. That's because the Sycamores have a solid defense, led by sophomore defensive back Maddix Blackwell. Blackwell led the team with 11 tackles, including five solo, with one interception he returned 35 yards. He is in his second season with the Sycamores. Last year, he finished with 43 tackles, including 26 solo, with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.

It appears junior quarterback Gavin Screws will step in for starting quarterback Cade Chambers, who was a scratch for the season opener. Chambers is the reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year. Screws completed 13 of 24 passes (54.2%) for 116 yards and two interceptions in the loss to Eastern Illinois. He is in his second year at Indiana State. In 2022, he was the team's backup, completing 64 of 121 passes (52.9%) for 683 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana State vs. Indiana picks

Roberts has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Indiana vs. Indiana State, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Indiana State vs. Indiana picks, all from the expert who is 6-0 on his last six picks involving the Hoosiers, and find out.