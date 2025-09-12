Teams looking to stay perfect meet in non-conference action when the Indiana State Sycamores battle the 22nd-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night. Indiana State downed Eastern Illinois 38-14 on Saturday, while Indiana cruised past Kennesaw State 56-9. The Sycamores (2-0), who finished tied for sixth in the 1-AA Missouri Valley Football Conference and 4-8 overall, were 0-6 on the road last year. The Hoosiers (2-0), who tied for second at 8-1 and were 11-2 overall in 2024, are 10-0 at home since the start of last season. They are 1-1 to open the season against the spread.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 7-0, last meeting in 2023. Indiana is a 48.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before you make any Indiana State vs. Indiana picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of Indiana. He is 9-1 (+795) on his last 10 against-the-spread picks in games involving Indiana. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Roberts has zoned in on Indiana State vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Indiana vs. Indiana State:

Indiana State vs. Indiana spread Indiana -48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana State vs. Indiana over/under 59.5 points Indiana State vs. Indiana money line Unavailable Indiana State vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine Indiana State vs. Indiana streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Indiana can cover

Junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza is in his first year with the program after playing two seasons at California. The dual-threat signal caller has completed 36 of 56 passes (64.3%) for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He has also carried nine times for 53 yards and one touchdown. Last year at Cal, Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who is in his second year at Indiana. In the Week 2 win over Kennesaw State, he caught nine passes for 97 yards, including a long of 27, and three touchdowns. He had three receptions for 44 yards, including a long of 22 yards, in a 27-14 win over Old Dominion on Aug. 30. For his career, he has 189 receptions for 2,989 yards (15.8 average) and 32 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Indiana State can cover

Junior Keegan Patterson and sophomore Elijah Owens are still in a battle for the starting quarterback position. Patterson is expected to start against the Hoosiers, after completing 11 of 17 passes (64.7%) for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Eastern Illinois. For the season, Owens has completed 28 of 37 passes (75.7%) for 317 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 31 times for 112 yards (3.6 average).

Powering the rushing attack is junior running back Plez Lawrence. In parts of four seasons with the Sycamores, he has carried 245 times for 1,071 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns. For the season, he has 31 rushes for 143 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. In the 41-24 win over McKendree on Aug. 28, he had 21 carries for 133 yards (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 92 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Indiana vs. Indiana State picks

For Friday's Indiana State vs. Indiana matchup, Roberts is leaning over the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Indiana vs. Indiana State and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana State vs. Indiana spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $795 to $100 players over his last 10 Indiana picks, and find out.