The Louisville Cardinals will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Indiana Hoosiers in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. Louisville opened the season with a 39-34 win against Georgia Tech in Atlanta before cruising to a 56-0 win against Murray State. Indiana suffered a 23-3 loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 1, but it bounced back with a 41-7 win over Indiana State. This is the first meeting between these teams since 1986, when Indiana beat Louisville in a 21-0 final.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Louisville is favored by 10 points in the latest Indiana vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Indiana vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -10

Indiana vs. Louisville over/under: 50.5 points

Indiana vs. Louisville money line: Indiana: +288, Louisville: -373

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana opened the season with a brutal matchup against No. 3 Ohio State, but the Hoosiers were able to cover the 30-point spread in that 23-3 final. Their defense stepped up again last week, holding Indiana State to just one touchdown in a 41-7 blowout. Quarterback Tayven Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards in his first career start, earning the start with veteran Dexter Williams sidelined by a torn knee ligament.

The Hoosiers racked up 558 total yards of offense while holding Indiana State to just 93 total yards. Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas leads Indiana's rushing attack with 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Louisville has only covered the spread once in its last five games against Big Ten opponents.

Why Louisville can cover

While Indiana is still trying to nail down its starting quarterback, Louisville's offense is rolling early in the season. The Cardinals scored 39 points in a win over Georgia Tech before putting up 56 points in a shutout win over Murray State. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer has completed 34 of 53 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target is junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash, who has 10 receptions for 170 yards and three scores. Junior running back Jawhar Jordan has been a key part of the offense as well, rushing for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Louisville has won eight of its last 10 games, covering the spread seven times during that stretch.

