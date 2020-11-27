Who's Playing

Maryland @ No. 12 Indiana

Current Records: Maryland 2-1; Indiana 4-1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-4 against the Indiana Hoosiers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland's week off comes to an end as they meet up with IU at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Terrapins should still be feeling good after a victory, while IU will be looking to right the ship.

Maryland had enough points to win and then some against the Penn State Nittany Lions two weeks ago, taking their game 35-19.

Meanwhile, IU came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, falling 42-35. The Hoosiers were down 42-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Ty Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for three TDs and 218 yards, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for five TDs and 491 yards on 51 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Fryfogle's 63-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

The IU defensive unit accumulated five sacks. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The Terrapins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Maryland is now 2-1 while the Hoosiers sit at 4-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland is stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 227 on average. IU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 76 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last five games against Maryland.