Indiana vs. Maryland odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Indiana is 4-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Maryland is so-so against the spread this season (3-3) while Indiana has been strong (4-2). After a rout of Syracuse earlier in the year, Maryland has lost three of four and is trying to find its offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, Indiana is streaming towards bowl eligibility for the first time under Tom Allen. The Hoosiers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5.

The day started off rough for the Terrapins last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-14 loss at Purdue's hands. Maryland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Javon Leake, who rushed for 79 yards and one TD on seven carries, and QB Tyrrell Pigrome, who picked up 107 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 218 passing yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Pigrome's 61-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were fully in charge, breezing past the Scarlet Knights 35-0 in their last game. Indiana's RB Stevie Scott III was one of the most active players for the team as he picked up 164 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Michael Penix Jr. has been effective all year at quarterback as well, with a 69.5 percent completion rate and nine touchdowns against three interceptions.

