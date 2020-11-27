The Indiana Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are 4-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Maryland is 2-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two programs have been conference rivals since 2014 and the Hoosiers have won four of the six meetings since, including wins in each of the last two head-to-head matchups.

However, Maryland covered the spread last season and the two programs have now split their six meetings against the number. The Hoosiers are favored by 12-points in the latest Indiana vs. Maryland odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 64.

Indiana vs. Maryland spread: Indiana -12

Indiana vs. Maryland over-under: 64 points

Indiana vs. Maryland money line: Indiana -440, Maryland +340

What you need to know about Indiana

Indiana came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday, falling 42-35. Indiana was down 42-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Hoosiers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Ty Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for three TDs and 218 yards, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for five TDs and 491 yards on 51 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Fryfogle's 63-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Penix and Fryfogle has become one of the more dynamic quarterback-wide receiver tandems in college football. Fryfogle has caught seven of Penix's 14 touchdown passes this season and Whop Philyor has been a reliable chain mover on the other side of the field with 30 catches for 343 yards and two scores as well. That trio will be a tough matchup for a Maryland secondary that allowed 340 passing yards to Penn State its last time out.

What you need to know about Maryland

Meanwhile, Maryland strolled past the Penn State Nittany Lions with points to spare three weeks ago, taking the game 35-19. Taulia Tagovailoa went 18-for-26 with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win and Tua's little brother is making a name for himself with 676 yards and six touchdown passes to go along with 77 rushing yards and two more rushing scores in his last two games.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 76 on average. The Terrapins have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 227 on average.

