Indiana vs. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. No. 13 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Indiana 7-3; Michigan 8-2
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Michigan has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so IU might have their hands full.
When you finish with 234 more yards than your opponent like Michigan did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 44-10 margin over the Michigan State Spartans. Michigan QB Shea Patterson was slinging it as he passed for 384 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Patterson this season.
Meanwhile, IU came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions, falling 34-27. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Peyton Ramsey, who accumulated 371 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs.
Michigan's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hoosiers rank 10th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 176.6 on average. But Michigan is even better: they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 154.8. We'll see if that edge gives the Wolverines a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Michigan 31 vs. Indiana 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Michigan 27 vs. Indiana 20
- Nov 19, 2016 - Michigan 20 vs. Indiana 10
- Nov 14, 2015 - Michigan 48 vs. Indiana 41
