Who's Playing

No. 14 Michigan @ Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 1-1; Indiana 2-0

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 0-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

IU was hampered by 94 penalty yards against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. IU strolled past RU with points to spare, taking the game 37-21. IU QB Michael Penix Jr. was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 26 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 13 points for IU. K Charles Campbell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines were close but no cigar last week as they fell 27-24 to the Michigan State Spartans. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Michigan was far and away the favorite. No one had a standout game offensively for Michigan, but they got scores from RB Blake Corum and RB Hassan Haskins.

Indiana's win lifted them to 2-0 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-1. IU caused 5 turnovers against RU, so Michigan will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last six years.