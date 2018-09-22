Indiana vs. Michigan St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Indiana vs. Michigan State football game
Michigan St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Indiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Michigan St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Michigan St. were close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 13-16 to Arizona St. Cody White and Brian Lewerke were two go-getters for Michigan St. despite the loss. The former caught passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 314 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indiana were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Ball St. with a sharp 38-10 victory. With Indiana ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Michigan St.'s loss took them down to 1-1 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. In their victory, Indiana relied heavily on Stevie Scott, who rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Michigan St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
