The No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers look to stay unbeaten when they take on the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten battle on Saturday. Indiana's 3-0 start is its best since 1988 and the Hoosiers are looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 1987. The Hoosiers' best start over the past 53 years was in 1967, when they went 5-0. Michigan State (1-2) won last year's game 40-31 in Bloomington, Ind. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., is set for noon ET.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 48-16-2, including a 26-6-1 mark at East Lansing. The Hoosiers are seven-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 52. Before making any Michigan State vs. Indiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Michigan State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Michigan State vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Michigan State spread: Indiana -7

Indiana vs. Michigan State over-under: 52 points

Indiana vs. Michigan State money line: Indiana -280, Michigan State +240

IND: Is ranked in the AP Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 22, 1969

MSU: Redshirt junior CB Shakur Brown has four pass breakups in his last two games

Latest Odds: Hoosiers -7 Bet Now

Why Indiana can cover



The Hoosiers have won four of their last five Big Ten road games and are led by sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix has completed 66 of 112 passes for 750 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted once, but has a rating of 134.0. Penix has also rushed for two scores. In the win over Michigan, he threw for three first-half touchdowns, completing 30 of 50 passes on the day for 342 yards.

Also leading the offense is junior running back Stevie Scott III, who's recorded 65 carries for 235 yards and four TDs. He also has seven receptions for 19 yards. Against the Wolverines last Saturday, he rushed for 97 yards and two scores. For his career, Scott has carried 471 times for 2,217 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans have had a lot of success against the Hoosiers, winning 10 of the last 11 matchups. Junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi leads the Michigan State offense and has completed 65 of 112 passes for 869 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off five times and has a rating of 132.0. He has passed for over 300 yards in two of the past three games.

His top target has been redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jayden Reed, a transfer from Western Michigan who leads the team with 13 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he caught 56 passes for 797 yards and eight scores for the Broncos. He was named FWAA Freshman All-American at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors. He had four 100-yard receiving games.

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Penix Jr. will be held to less than 240 yards passing, while Michigan State running backs will combine to rush for fewer than 100 yards. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Michigan State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.