Indiana vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Indiana 6-2; Northwestern 1-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Indiana is heading back home. Indiana and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Northwestern is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
The Hoosiers were able to grind out a solid victory over Nebraska last week, winning 38-31. Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey was slinging it as he passed for 351 yards and two TDs on 40 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ramsey this season.
Meanwhile, Northwestern ended up a good deal behind Iowa when they played, losing 20 to nothing. QB Aidan Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 138 yards passing.
Indiana's win lifted them to 6-2 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 1-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indiana rank 11th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 312.8 on average. Less enviably, the Wildcats are worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wildcats.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Bettors have moved against the Hoosiers slightly, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Northwestern 24 vs. Indiana 14
