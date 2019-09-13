Indiana vs. Ohio State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Indiana 2-0-0; Ohio State 2-0-0
What to Know
Ohio State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Indiana at noon at Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
The Buckeyes got themselves on the board against Cincinnati last Saturday, but Cincinnati never followed suit. Ohio State put a hurting on Cincinnati to the tune of 42 to nothing. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins were among the main playmakers for Ohio State as the former punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 224 passing yards and the latter rushed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Indiana kept a clean sheet against E. Illinois. The Hoosiers steamrolled E. Illinois 52 to nothing. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Hoosiers.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Buckeyes come into the contest boasting the 15th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 6. The Hoosiers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 383.50 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buckeyes, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 15 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Ohio State 49 vs. Indiana 26
- Aug 31, 2017 - Indiana 21 vs. Ohio State 49
- Oct 08, 2016 - Ohio State 38 vs. Indiana 17
- Oct 03, 2015 - Indiana 27 vs. Ohio State 34
Watch This Game Live
