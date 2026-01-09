The College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and No. 5 Oregon Ducks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET is the unquestioned sports event of the evening for fans and sports bettors alike. Oregon vs. Indiana has generated a heavy amount of online sports betting action on Friday and the days leading up to Indiana vs. Oregon in the clash of the potential top-two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, featuring Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy Winner, and Oregon's Dante Moore. Given these quarterbacks' big-name appeal in the college football landscape, it's no surprise the public is backing Over 50.5 total points, with the Over receiving roughly two-thirds of the over/under bets for Indiana vs. Oregon at DraftKings. Indiana is a 3-point favorite, and one side is generating more than 70% of the against-the-spread bets at DraftKings. As the two most-bet options on DraftKings tonight, you can either fade or follow the public by using this list of the top Friday sports bets at DraftKings.

The Hoosiers are the undefeated Big Ten champions and unquestioned No. 1 team in the nation. Indiana (14-0) and Oregon (13-1) met earlier this year on the Ducks' home field, and the Hoosiers still exited with a 30-20 victory. That was Oregon's only loss this season, and after the Ducks failed to knock off Indiana at home, it will be even tougher at a neutral site. The Hoosiers dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl in a 38-3 final that few could have predicted against one of the most established programs in the nation. Indiana also has the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 11.2 points per game this season, which will challenge Moore and the Ducks. More than 70% of all ATS plays at DraftKings are backing the Hoosiers for Friday night's Peach Bowl.

Both teams rank in the top 12 in the nation in scoring offense, with Indiana fourth at 39.2 ppg, and Oregon 11th at 36.4 ppg. So with these two teams combining for more than 75 ppg offensively, it's no surprise the public is backing the Over. Pair that with Indiana having the Heisman Trophy winner and the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Oregon quarterbacked by someone many think would be selected No. 2 overall if he declares, and the public expects offensive fireworks on both sides. Roughly two-thirds of all over/under bets on the CFP semifinal at DraftKings have been played on the Over.