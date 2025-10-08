Saturday afternoon in Eugene gifts us No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana, which is easily one of the most intriguing matchups of the season on CBS -- a physical, high-level conference showdown between two teams eyeing a second straight College Football Playoff appearance (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+).

Oregon enters with all the recruiting stars and roster depth you'd expect from a playoff contender, while Indiana and Curt Cignetti arrive with a chip on their shoulder and a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. Both teams are built on physicality and execution, which are traits that travel no matter the venue.

Let's hit the tape to stack Indiana and Oregon them side by side, position by position, and find out where the real edge lies.

Quarterback

You could make a compelling argument that there are no two signal-callers in the country playing the quarterback position better right now than Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, as Saturday could very well serve as a head-to-head preview of two top-five NFL Draft choices. CBS Sports' Mike Renner has Mendoza going No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Moore. This is as good as quarterback duels get.

Wilson's 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: QB class runs deep, but there's no Burrow, Lawrence or Williams in sight Ryan Wilson

Although the former five-star in Eugene probably possesses more long-term physical upside, Mendoza's blistering start to the season is hard to ignore. Ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, the California transfer has been a near-perfect fit in Curt Cignetti's offense, ranking top-five nationally in completion percentage, passing efficiency, and touchdowns through six weeks.

Mendoza's ability to play on time and on target has been a major factor in Indiana's offensive success this season, as the Hoosiers boast the No. 5 total offense in the country, averaging over 538 yards and nearly 48 points per game.

The one-time Yale pledge faces arguably the stiffest test of his career on Saturday, as the Hoosiers will need to lean on his experience and clean decision-making to pull off the upset against one of the nation's most complete teams. But as we've already learned this season, Mendoza appears ready for the task.

Who has the edge: Indiana

Running back

Both backfields feature two of the most productive rushing attacks in the country, with Indiana ranking No. 5 nationally in rushing offense and Oregon sitting just outside the top ten at No. 11. They all share the sugar; Oregon doesn't have a running back among the top 100 nationally in yards per game, while Indiana has two -- but none higher than No. 64 (Roman Hemby). The Hoosiers gashed Illinois earlier this season, piling up over 300 yards on the ground in a 63–10 rout, though they were limited to just over 100 yards a few weeks later against one of the nation's premier run defenses in Iowa.

Oregon's multiplicity in the run game makes the Ducks especially difficult to defend. Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill, Jayden Limar, and Jordan Davison each bring a distinct skill set to the table, giving offensive coordinator Will Stein the flexibility and creativity to maximize his playcalling. That quartet has combined for 14 rushing touchdowns this season and should provide a unique test for a disciplined Indiana defense -- one that's likely to define the tone and outcome early on Saturday in Eugene.

Who has the edge: Oregon

Wide receivers and tight end

Although both units rank similarly in passing yards and efficiency, it's the depth of Oregon's receiver and tight end room that gives the Ducks a slight edge. Five-star freshman Dakorien Moore leads the team in receiving this season in the absence of Evan Stewart, while Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr., and Jeremiah McClellan have all stepped up to help fill the void left by their No. 1 target. The X-factor, however, comes in the form of one of the nation's most dynamic playmakers -- tight end Kenyon Sadiq -- who has already added three touchdowns while averaging over 13 yards per catch.

On the other side, Indiana's one-two punch of Elijah Surratt and Omar Cooper Jr. shouldn't be overlooked. The duo has combined for over 820 receiving yards and 12 of the Hoosiers' 19 passing touchdowns this season, providing a consistent and explosive complement to Fernando Mendoza's opportunistic passing attack. Their connection will need to be sharp once again if Indiana hopes to keep pace with Oregon's offensive firepower.

Who has the edge: Oregon

Offensive line

No program in the country is more equipped to invest along the offensive line in free agency than Dan Lanning's Ducks. This offseason, Oregon acquired three of the top transfer portal offensive linemen available, adding the likes of starters Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Alex Harkey to what has quickly become one of the most formidable offensive fronts in college football.

So far, the results are hard to beat for offensive line coach A'lique Terry, as his unit has allowed only one sack this season while helping the Ducks rank No. 1 nationally in red-zone offense.

Indiana's offensive front has continued to show its mettle throughout the season, most recently against a stingy Iowa run defense. Led by Notre Dame transfer Pat Coogan in the middle, the Hoosiers are walking into their toughest trench fight yet against an Oregon front seven built on power, depth, and bad intentions.

Who has the edge: Oregon

Defensive line

The Ducks boast one of the deepest defensive line rooms in the country, anchored by interior standouts A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, with potential first-round pick Matayo Uiagaleilei coming off the edge. Athletic, long, and multiple up front, Oregon's defensive line has the kind of top-end talent and rotational depth that's increasingly rare in today's college game.

In Bloomington, the Hoosiers are led by two highly active defenders and former James Madison transfers Tyrique Tucker and Mikail Kamara. At 6-foot, 298 pounds, Tucker has recorded three sacks this season and consistently impacts the line of scrimmage beyond what shows up on the stat sheet. Kamara, meanwhile, will be tasked with generating steady pressure off the edge on Saturday -- a must if Indiana wants to keep Dante Moore uncomfortable and turn this one into a street fight up front.

Indiana has some dudes, and though this is not the slam-dunk you may think it is given Oregon's embarassment of riches, the Ducks do have the better defensive front -- giving them a clean sweep along the trenches here.

Who has the edge: Oregon

Linebacker

If you're a fan of high-level linebacker play, tune in to CBS. At the tip of the spear sits Indiana's Aidan Fisher, a former James Madison transfer who anchors one of the more disciplined linebacker units in the country. Flanked by Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, the Hoosiers boast three starter-caliber defenders in the middle of their defense. It's an instinctive, active group with a knack for finding the football, helping Indiana hold opponents to under 90 rushing yards per game on average.

Oregon will test Indiana's eye discipline and tackling, but this group rarely blinks. Expect this matchup to turn into a clinic in physical, assignment-sound football 00 two teams that pride themselves on running it and stopping it at a high level.

For the Ducks, Eugene native Bryce Boettcher is the straw that stirs the drink for Tosh Lupoi's defense and a joy to watch play football.

Who has the edge: Indiana

Defensive back

Two of the best passing defenses in the country take the field in this one. Both Oregon and Indiana rank inside the top ten nationally in defensive passing efficiency and yards allowed. The Ducks feature a mix of youth and experience on the back end, with freshman Brandon Finney continuing his standout play alongside veterans Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers. Oregon's combination of talent and depth in the secondary is a testament to its roster construction -- a group with length, range, and instincts that gives Tosh Lupoi the freedom to mix coverages and keep quarterbacks guessing.

Indiana's secondary prides itself on limiting explosive plays in both the run and pass game. Their ability to stay disciplined on the back end will be critical in slowing down Oregon's vertical passing attack and keeping the Hoosiers within striking distance deep into the fourth quarter.

Who has the edge: Oregon