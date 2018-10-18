Indiana vs. Penn St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)

Current records: Indiana 4-3; Penn St. 4-2

What to Know

Penn St. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Penn St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last Saturday, Penn St. were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Michigan St. Penn St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Miles Sanders, who rushed for 162 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indiana suffered a grim 16-42 defeat to Iowa. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Indiana.

Everything went Penn St.'s way against Indiana the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 45-14 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Indiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

This season, Indiana are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Penn St., they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Penn St. have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last 4 years.