Indiana vs. Penn St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)
Current records: Indiana 4-3; Penn St. 4-2
What to Know
Penn St. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Penn St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last Saturday, Penn St. were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Michigan St. Penn St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Miles Sanders, who rushed for 162 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indiana suffered a grim 16-42 defeat to Iowa. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Indiana.
Everything went Penn St.'s way against Indiana the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 45-14 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Nittany Lions are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
This season, Indiana are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Penn St., they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Penn St. have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Penn State Nittany Lions 45 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 14
- 2016 - Indiana Hoosiers 31 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 45
- 2015 - Penn State Nittany Lions 29 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to beat Bama, real CFP contenders
It's time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about the 2018 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a dialed-in Michigan expert
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football.
-
The Six Pack: Best picks in Week 8
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Colorado State vs. Boise State picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado State vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury