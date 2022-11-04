Who's Playing

No. 16 Penn State @ Indiana

Current Records: Penn State 6-2; Indiana 3-5

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 6-1 against the Indiana Hoosiers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Penn State and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Nittany Lions entered their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State came up short against OSU, falling 44-31. Despite the loss, Penn State had strong showings from WR Parker Washington, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 179 yards, and RB Kaytron Allen, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Washington has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Hoosiers suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. IU took a 24-17 hit to the loss column. They were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Connor Bazelak.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Penn State is now 6-2 while IU sits at 3-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Penn State comes into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. As for the Hoosiers, they rank 31st in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 14-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last seven games against Indiana.