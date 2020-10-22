Who's Playing

No. 10 Penn State @ Indiana

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 5-0 against the Indiana Hoosiers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Penn State and IU are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Memphis Tigers in the Cotton Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, IU was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Penn State was 18th best in the nation (top 14%) in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 59. IU displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 15th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 302.4 on average (top 12%).

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington,, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington,, Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last six years.