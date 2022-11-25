Who's Playing

Purdue @ Indiana

Current Records: Purdue 7-4; Indiana 4-7

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 10.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. IU and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but IU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 39-31 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-7 deficit. IU can attribute much of their success to RB Shaun Shivers, who rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 13 carries. IU's win came on a one-yard rush from Shivers with only 0:00 remaining in double overtime followed up by a gutsy two-point conversion.

Meanwhile, Purdue netted a 17-9 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Boilermakers, but they got scores from TE Payne Durham and WR Charlie Jones.

The Hoosiers won their first match against Purdue 44-41 last season, but Purdue managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won three out of their last six games against Purdue.