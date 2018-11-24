Indiana vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)

Current records: Indiana 5-6-1; Purdue 5-6-1

What to Know

On Saturday Indiana will take on Purdue at noon. The odds don't look promising for Indiana, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, Indiana came up short against Michigan, falling 20-31. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown on 30 carries.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 44-47 to Wisconsin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.18

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

This season, Indiana are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Indiana have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.