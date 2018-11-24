Indiana vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)
Current records: Indiana 5-6-1; Purdue 5-6-1
What to Know
On Saturday Indiana will take on Purdue at noon. The odds don't look promising for Indiana, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Saturday, Indiana came up short against Michigan, falling 20-31. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown on 30 carries.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 44-47 to Wisconsin.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.18
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
This season, Indiana are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 6-5-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Indiana have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.
- 2017 - Purdue Boilermakers 31 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 24
- 2016 - Indiana Hoosiers 26 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 24
- 2015 - Purdue Boilermakers 36 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 54
