Indiana vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)

Current records: Indiana 5-6; Purdue 5-6

What to Know

Indiana are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.09 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Purdue at noon on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Indiana, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a hard-fought game, but Indiana had to settle for a 20-31 defeat against Michigan last week. Indiana got a solid performance out of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown on 30 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Stevie Scott has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.

Meanwhile, Purdue were close but not close enough as they fell 44-47 to Wisconsin. This makes it the second loss in a row for Purdue.

The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

This season, Indiana are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Indiana have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.