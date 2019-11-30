Indiana vs. Purdue odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer

The battle for the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket gets underway at noon ET on Saturday when the Purdue Boilermakers (4-7) meet up with the Indiana Hoosiers (7-4). It's been a frustrating season for Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers as they've been hit hard with injuries, but a win in this rivalry matchup would help send them into the offseason on the positive note. Indiana, meanwhile, has exceeded many expectations and could be in line for a solid bowl berth if it can pick up win No. 8. The latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds list the Hoosiers as seven-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 56.5, up a point from the opening line. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Purdue picks, see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account the huge injury list that Purdue is dealing with. Quarterbacks Jack Plummer (ankle) and Elijah Sindelar (clavicle) are both out, leaving Aidan O'Connell as the starter. He did throw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-24 loss to Wisconsin last week, but only averaged 6.7 yards per attempt. Receiver Rondale Moore (knee), who had over 1,200 receiving yards last year, has been out since September. His status hasn't been confirmed either way for this matchup.

Still, Purdue has been scrappy and has posted an impressive 7-4 record against the spread. The Boilermakers have been especially strong ATS as underdogs, posting a 6-2 mark.

Indiana, meanwhile, fell 39-14 to No. 9 Michigan -- a second straight loss to a ranked team. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey had a tough game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Indiana is still bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons, and the Hoosiers are guaranteed a winning record for the first time since 2007. The Hoosiers are 6-4 against the spread and 3-2 ATS on the road this season.

The Boilermakers are the third-worst team in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 74.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, the Hoosiers enter the game with 306.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 14th-best in the nation.

