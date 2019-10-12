Indiana vs. Rutgers: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Indiana 3-2-0; Rutgers 1-4-0

What to Know

Indiana is 3-1 against Rutgers since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Indiana's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Rutgers at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Rutgers last season (41 to nothing and 24-17) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Hoosiers might not have won anyway, but with 101 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot two weeks ago. They came up short against Michigan State, falling 40-31. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Whop Philyor, who caught 14 passes for 142 yards and two TDs, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for 286 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Philyor has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Scarlet Knights, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 110.4 on average. Rutgers has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Indiana have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.