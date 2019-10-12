Indiana vs. Rutgers: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Indiana vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Indiana 3-2-0; Rutgers 1-4-0
What to Know
Indiana is 3-1 against Rutgers since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Indiana's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Rutgers at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Rutgers last season (41 to nothing and 24-17) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Hoosiers might not have won anyway, but with 101 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot two weeks ago. They came up short against Michigan State, falling 40-31. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Whop Philyor, who caught 14 passes for 142 yards and two TDs, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for 286 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Philyor has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Scarlet Knights, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 110.4 on average. Rutgers has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 25-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Indiana have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Indiana 24 vs. Rutgers 17
- Nov 18, 2017 - Indiana 41 vs. Rutgers 0
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 33 vs. Rutgers 27
- Oct 17, 2015 - Rutgers 55 vs. Indiana 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa vs. Penn State game 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 CFB odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Virginia star DB Hall carted off field
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
Miami vs. Virginia pick, live stream
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, computer picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game