Indiana vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Indiana 3-2-0; Rutgers 1-4-0

What to Know

Indiana won both of their matches against Rutgers last season (41 to nothing and 24-17) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Indiana's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Rutgers at noon ET at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.

The Hoosiers might not have won anyway, but with 101 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot two weeks ago. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 40-31 loss against Michigan State. Indiana's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Whop Philyor, who caught 14 passes for 142 yards and two TDs, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for 286 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Philyor has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Rutgers has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Maryland last week making it four winless games in a row. Rutgers was completely outmatched, falling 48-7 to Maryland. Rutgers was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers are 17th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 110.4 on average. The Scarlet Knights have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Indiana have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.

Sep 29, 2018 - Indiana 24 vs. Rutgers 17

Nov 18, 2017 - Indiana 41 vs. Rutgers 0

Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 33 vs. Rutgers 27

Oct 17, 2015 - Rutgers 55 vs. Indiana 52

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 44 degrees.