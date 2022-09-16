The Indiana Hoosiers will try to build on their 2-0 start to the season when they face the undefeated Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon. Indiana has opened its 2022 campaign with wins over Illinois and Idaho, while WKU has notched wins against Austin Peay and Hawaii. The Hoosiers came away with a 33-31 road victory when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Hoosiers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.5.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky spread: Indiana -6.5

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 62 points

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana was laying 9.5 points on the road when these teams met last season, so the Hoosiers are being offered at a discounted price at home this week. They have taken care of business during their first two games, picking up wins over Illinois and Idaho. Indiana is also in a good scheduling spot, playing its third consecutive home game to open the year.

Senior running back Shaun Shivers has rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per touch. He is facing a Western Kentucky defense that allowed 171 rushing yards to Austin Peay in Week 1. The Hoosiers are a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games against a Conference USA opponent, while the Hilltoppers are winless in their last nine tries against a Big Ten team.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has gotten off to a strong start this season, picking up double-digit wins over Austin Peay and Hawaii. The Hilltoppers had a week off after their 49-17 win over Hawaii on Sept. 3, so they will be rested and prepared for this matchup. They nearly pulled off an upset against Indiana last year, providing them with some motivation heading into Saturday's game.

Senior quarterback Austin Reed has already thrown seven touchdown passes, while three different running backs have scored touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Daewood Davis has caught 11 passes for 202 yards and a score. Western Kentucky has won five of its last six road games and has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games overall.

