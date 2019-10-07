Injury to Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant after late hit to knee not as bad as originally feared
Bryant sprained his knee on a low hit by a Troy defender, but the news is not all good for the Tigers
Missouri can breathe a sigh of relief after a scary-looking injury to quarterback Kelly Bryant in Saturday's 42-10 win over Troy isn't as serious as it looked. Tests revealed Bryant has a sprained knee and a team spokesperson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bryant is expected to have full activity this week ahead of the Tigers' game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday.
The injury occurred on the final play of the first half when Bryant was twisted awkwardly while being brought down by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo. Officials flagged Sailo for roughing the passer and Bryant ended up missing the rest of the game. He was 12-for-19 passing for 221 yards with three touchdown passes at the time of the injury. Backup sophomore Taylor Powell took over the offense in the second half and finished 6-of-8 passing for 57 yards.
Though Missouri received good news on Bryant's injury, the Tigers received bad news regarding star linebacker Cale Garrett. The school confirmed that Garrett suffered a torn pectoral tendon and will undergo surgery that will sideline him indefinitely, though school officials did not say for certain he would miss the remainder of the season. Garrett was having an All-SEC, if not All-America, type of season. Heading into Week 6, he led the conference with 8.4 tackles per game and was tied for the league lead with three interceptions. He also had three defensive touchdowns, including two pick-sixes.
