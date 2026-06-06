Insiders name 12 SEC players poised for breakout seasons: Georgia, Alabama among teams with budding superstars

Every season produces new stars: former blue-chip recruits who finally align talent, opportunity and scheme fit into something undeniable. What makes this year especially compelling is how much roster turnover and portal movement has reshaped depth charts across the league.

Programs like Georgia, Alabama, Texas and LSU aren't just reloading -- they're recalibrating entire position groups. That kind of churn creates openings, and in the SEC, openings rarely stay open for long.

The league's breakout candidates aren't always obvious in August. Some are former five-stars waiting for their first real runway. Others are under-the-radar portal additions stepping into the right system at the right time. A few are sophomores and juniors who've spent a year or two developing behind veterans and are now positioned to take over.

SEC post-spring intel: Inside the key QB battles, breakout players, more buzz from across the league Chris Hummer

And in a conference defined by weekly pressure and national scrutiny, breakout seasons don't just change depth charts—they change trajectories. The players who seize those moments in 2026 won't just become household names in the SEC: they'll help shape the playoff race.

Chase Linton, Edge, Georgia

What they said: "The light is past the point of starting to come on. It's on."

Georgia's next breakout edge rusher might already be hiding in plain sight.

Linton enters the season as one of the Bulldogs' most intriguing defensive pieces -- a long, explosive athlete whose upside has generated increasing buzz inside the program. Georgia has built a national championship formula around relentless pressure and NFL-caliber front-seven talent, and Linton looks capable of becoming the next name in that pipeline.

The opportunity is certainly there. With roster turnover creating additional snaps off the edge, Georgia needs another disruptive presence opposite its established veterans, particularly in obvious passing situations.

What makes a breakout realistic is Georgia's track record of developing edge defenders once they are physically ready. The Bulldogs rarely rush young players before they're prepared, but when the switch flips, production tends to follow quickly. Linton flashed during the spring game and already has game experience as a redshirt freshman.

Keaton Thomas, LB, Ole Miss

What they said: "He exceeded our expectations. We feel like he'll be the best linebacker in the country."

It didn't take long for Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown to embrace his new linebacker room.

After losing leading tackler TJ Dottery, Jaden Yates, Tahj Chambers and Andrew Jones, the Rebels needed new blood. They got it in the form of Thomas, a transfer from Baylor, and Luke Ferrelli, the player at the center of Dabo Swinney's tampering claims this offseason.

Thomas is expected to start alongside Ferrelli and Suntarine Perkins, giving Ole Miss significant talent in the middle of its portal-heavy defense. A senior, Thomas earned All-Big 12 honors last fall after recording 99 tackles. He totaled 106 stops during his first season as a starter.

"He only knows one speed. I don't care if we're going through a walkthrough or not, he's going full speed," Brown said this spring about Thomas. "Sometimes you've got to tell him 'whoa,' and that's a good thing."

Danny Okeye, Edge, Oklahoma

What they said: "If you walk onto our practice field and ask any NFL scout — just based off body type — who they'd take, it would probably be Okoye. He looks like a freak. He just needs it to click, and he'll get his first crack at this year. He's got top 100 NFL tools. Now, he just needs to go do it."

Okoye played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman, recording two sacks as a situational pass rusher. Expect considerably more snaps after emerging from spring behind Taylor Wein at left defensive end.

Former five-star PJ Adebawore is the other projected starting edge rusher, with All-American candidate David Stone and Jayden Jackson anchoring the interior. If Okoye breaks out, the Sooners could field one of the SEC's most disruptive defensive fronts against both the pass and the run.

Brent Venables has always preferred aggressive defenders who can pressure quarterbacks without sacrificing physicality against the run, and Okoye checks every box. His twitch off the snap and closing speed fit naturally within a scheme designed to attack protections and force offenses into mistakes.

TK Keys, WR, Tennessee

What they said: "He's going to be special. He's different."

The highest-rated wide receiver ever to sign with Tennessee, expectations are sky high for Keys, the top-ranked pass-catcher in the 2026 recruiting class.

At some point this year, Keys is expected to secure a starting role, likely on the outside opposite junior Mike Matthews. He's not there yet after a limited spring, but he'll have an opportunity to impress during preseason camp and early in the season. Keys' combination of speed, body control and route-running ability fits perfectly within Josh Heupel's system, which has consistently created one-on-one opportunities for explosive perimeter weapons.

Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

What they said: "I could see him playing his way into being a first-round draft pick. He's dependable as a human being. He's a pro. He came here, and he got bigger and stronger, and he's the most disruptive interior three-technique to five-technique guys that I've been around in a long time."

This USC transfer hopes to fast-track his development during his final collegiate season. Thompkins played in 12 games last fall, totaling 31 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and three sacks. He possesses traits Alabama has traditionally valued up front: a quick first step, leverage and disruptive interior versatility.

At USC, he flashed the ability to penetrate gaps and collapse pockets, even while playing within an inconsistent defensive structure. Alabama needs a steady presence at the point of attack after losing several impact players, including two pass rushers who transferred to Ohio State this offseason.

Caleb Odom, TE, Ole Miss

What they said: "He's is a guy that I think will have a big year. He is a matchup nightmare for the defense, and he has embraced the tight end role and we are utilizing his strength."

At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Odom can line up at tight end or split out wide and be effective in the Rebels' offense.

The plan this offseason was to surround quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with advanced weaponry, and retaining Odom was a top priority for Ole Miss' personnel staff. The Rebels have consistently created favorable opportunities for athletic tight ends, and Odom's skill set should flourish in that environment during his second season with the program after transferring from Alabama.

Chambliss' ability to extend plays and stress defenses with his legs only makes Odom even more dangerous over the middle and in the red zone, where size and catch radius become critical. Assuming Ole Miss retains the offensive identity that shredded defenses last fall, Odom is exactly the type of hybrid target capable of exploiting mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Ben Hanks, CB, Florida

What they said: "He might be the guy that elevated as much as anyone this spring. I think he's a potential certifiable No. 1 at corner. He had a really good freaking spring. He was the most consistent corner on our roster."

There's a battle brewing for Florida's starting cornerback spots, thanks in large part to the emergence of Hanks.

The redshirt freshman intercepted a pass during Florida's first spring scrimmage and consistently impressed throughout camp. Hanks is competing with former Colorado transfer Cormani McClain for one outside spot, while fourth-year junior Dijon Johnson is expected to hold down the other.

Florida is retooling parts of its secondary, creating opportunities for young defenders who can process quickly and play confidently. Hanks appears to fit that description perfectly.

"Guys that stood out to me in the cornerback room was probably Ben Hanks," Florida safety DJ Coleman said after the Gators' spring game. "He's been real good, especially as a young guy. He shows a lot of traits that more veteran guys have. He knows how to read. He knows how to read the routes. His play recognition is very good and he doesn't shrink to the moment. He always rises when the play comes to him."

Kade Phillips, CB, Texas

What they said: "Played some last year and played some really good, tight defense against some talented receivers on the back-end of the season. Then came out this spring, put some weight on, is moving faster and is looking good and he's confident."

Phillips played in 12 games with three starts as a freshman and is expected to be one of three sophomores in Steve Sarkisian's starting secondary. In a conference defined by explosive passing attacks, breakout cornerbacks rarely wait long to emerge.

One year in Texas' strength and conditioning program has done wonders for Phillips, who now pairs an impressive frame with the ball skills that stood out the moment he arrived on campus.

Anto Saka, Edge, Texas A&M

What they said: "He was just a terror (this spring). Good rusher and stout against the run."

Saka arrives from Northwestern as the type of edge defender the Aggies have prioritized -- long, explosive and still ascending. With 12 career sacks over three seasons in the Big Ten, he has already proven he can produce at a high level and now gets an opportunity to showcase his talent against elite SEC competition.

His first-step quickness and natural bend make him an immediate pass-rush threat, especially in sub packages where he can attack tackles in space. Texas A&M doesn't need him to be a finished product in September. It needs him to create negative plays, force hurried throws and tilt possessions in the Aggies' favor.

Bryce Deas, LB, Auburn

What they said: "He's athletic as hell."

The Tigers' scheme thrives on speed at all three levels, and Deas has the athletic profile to help stabilize the middle after pass rusher Amaris Williams transferred to Georgia. With Xavier Atkins alongside him, Deas won't be asked to carry the entire load against the run or in coverage.

What he does possess is the trigger to attack downhill, fill gaps before plays develop and play with the swarming mentality Durkin demands at the point of contact.

Braylon Russell, RB, Arkansas

What they said: "He had an awesome spring. He's really, really slimmed down. He's in the high 220s, low 230s. He's still a big back. But he's really reshaped his body."

Last season, Russell didn't get enough carries to establish a rhythm. That should change under Ryan Silverfield in 2026. At 6-foot-1 and nearly 240 pounds, Russell is built for contact, but what raises his ceiling is his ability to keep plays alive after first contact.

Arkansas has consistently leaned on backs capable of wearing down defenses over four quarters, and Russell profiles as a natural fit in that mold. Even as the offensive line evolves, his style should help stabilize the Razorbacks' running game.

Demarcus Gardner, CB, Kentucky

What they said: "Long arms, good lateral movement skills and toughness and competitiveness. Will be able to cover but also be physical on the perimeter when he needs to be."

A 2025 signee who remained with Kentucky through a coaching transition, Gardner fits the aggressive style that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman prefers on third down.

That often means leaving cornerbacks in single coverage while pass rushers attack the quarterback, and Kentucky believes Gardner is capable of handling those responsibilities.

Gardner battled for reps this spring with Terhyon Nichols, Hasaan Sykes, Nasir Addison and Grant Grayton, the latter two of whom started games for the Wildcats last season. If he continues to perform as he did during spring practice, Gardner should become an important part of Kentucky's cornerback rotation this fall.