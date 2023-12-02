With Iowa playing Michigan in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night, fans in Cedar Rapids have a golden opportunity to get free drinks during the game. One bar is offering fans free beer until the Hawkeyes get on the board.

X-Golf in Cedar Rapids is offering a promotion for fans who book bay times right in time for kickoff at 7:00 p.m. CT. Draft beers will be on the house until Iowa scores, the game ends, or the purchased bay time expires.

With that type of deal, it would be tough for Iowa fans to lose, regardless of the outcome in Indianapolis.

Given how the Iowa offense has performed all season, there is at least a chance fans get to knock back free beers for the entirety of the game. The Hawkeyes are averaging just 18.0 points per game, which ranks 124th in the nation.

Iowa has been so bad on offense that the team has already announced offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return in that role next year.

On the other side of the field, No. 2 Michigan comes in as the best defensive team in the country, allowing just 10.2 points per game. That doesn't bode well for Iowa's chances to win, but it does bode well for some fans' wallets.