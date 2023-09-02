Iowa has long been known as a program focused on winning with elite defense and special teams under tenured coach Kirk Ferentz. The results have been consistent, if nothing else: In 24 seasons under Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have won an average of nearly eight games per year -- oftentimes with middling offensive output.

Iowa was particularly abysmal on offense during the 2022 season, however, finishing 123rd nationally while averaging 17.7 points and 156.7 yards passing per game. Even worse, Iowa finished 130th -- out of 131 FBS teams -- in total offense at 256.1 yards per game.

In any other situation, such lowly numbers would almost assuredly result in a staffing change. Complicating matters is that Kirk's son, Brian Ferentz, is the team's offensive coordinator. In the face of numerous calls for change, the younger Ferentz signed a revised one-year contract in February reducing his salary and adding performance incentives, putting pressure on the offense to improve.

In order for Brian Ferentz to return to his previous two-year rolling contract, the Hawkeyes must score at least 25 points per game -- by any means, including defense and special teams -- during the 2023 season. Additionally, Iowa must reach seven wins, which includes a potential bowl game. If he fails to meet either of the two goals, his contract will officially terminate on June 30, 2024.

CBS Sports will be tracking Iowa's points per game throughout the season while calculating whether the Hawkeyes are on track to meet the threshhold necessary for the team's offensive coordinator to keep his job.

2023 Iowa football schedule, points scored

Projected points via SportsLine | Goal = 300 points (25 per game)