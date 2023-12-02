Who's Playing

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines @ No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Michigan 12-0, Iowa 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Michigan will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with Michigan sitting on 12 straight victories and Iowa on four.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, and it was Michigan coming away with the 'W'. They snuck past Ohio State with a 30-24 win.

It was another big night for Blake Corum, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Corum hasn't dropped below two rushing touchdowns for four straight games. James Turner did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Iowa and Nebraska played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 25.5-point over/under. Iowa skirted past Nebraska 13-10.

Among those leading the charge was Leshon Williams, who rushed for 111 yards. Williams was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 53 yards.

Michigan's victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-0. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 27.87 points. As for Iowa, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. This will be Michigan's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Michigan beat Iowa 27-14 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. Will Michigan repeat their success, or does Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a big 23-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 35.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Iowa.