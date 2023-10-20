Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Minnesota 3-3, Iowa 6-1

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa is 8-0 against Minnesota since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Iowa will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The defenses reigned supreme when Iowa and Wisconsin played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 33.5-point over/under. Iowa came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 15-6. The win was nothing new for Iowa as they're now sitting on three straight.

Leshon Williams was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown. Williams' longest rush was for an incredible 82 yards.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 52-10, which was the final score in Minnesota's tilt against Michigan two weeks ago. It was the first time this season that Minnesota let down their fans at home.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Gophers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 169 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Michigan gained 432.

Iowa's victory lifted them to 6-1 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 3-3.

Minnesota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs Iowa over their last six matchups.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 13-10. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 263 yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Iowa to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 32.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 8 years.