The stage is set for another chapter in one of the Big Ten's oldest rivalries as Minnesota (5-2) travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa (5-2) in B1G action on CBS on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. This marks the 119th meeting between the two programs, a series steeped in history and tradition, including the famed "Floyd of Rosedale" trophy.

Both teams rank among the top-30 in FBS scoring defense. Iowa allows just 14.6 points per game, while Minnesota gives up 19.0. The Golden Gophers have struggled on the road, dropping games at California and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have an edge at home, with their only loss at Kinnick Stadium this season coming against current No. 2 Indiana -- a matchup where they gave the Hoosiers their toughest test of the season.

Minnesota and Iowa find themselves in a six-way tie for third place in the Big Ten at 3-1 in conference play. Both are looking to separate themselves in the standings, and this matchup could be decisive in shaping the middle of the conference race.

The matchup also features the Big Ten's two longest-tenured active coaches, Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), adding another layer of intrigue to a rivalry that typically produces closely contested games.

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Need to know

Key playmakers: Minnesota's Darius Taylor leads all active FBS players with 10 career games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage. He got his first rushing touchdown of the season last week against Nebraska, rushing for a season-high 148 yards. Iowa counters with transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, who has 10 rushing touchdowns -- tied for most among FBS quarterbacks -- and recently set the NCAA record for most career wins (54) by a starting quarterback. The former South Dakota State star won two FCS national championships.

What is Floyd of Rosedale?: The Iowa-Minnesota rivalry features one of college football's most unique traditions: the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. It dates back to 1935, after a controversial 1934 game where tempers ran high due to the treatment of Iowa running back Ozzie Simmons, one of the few black players in college football. To ease tensions, the governors of Minnesota and Iowa made a friendly wager involving prize pigs. Minnesota won 13-6, and the pig -- named Floyd after Minnesota governor Floyd Olson -- was later immortalized as a bronze trophy awarded annually to the winner.

Penalty discipline: These Big Ten rivals are among the most disciplined teams in college football this season. The Hawkeyes lead the nation with just 2.3 penalties per game, while the Golden Gophers rank fifth in FBS, averaging only 3.6 per contest. Minimizing mistakes has been key for both teams' success, and in a close, physical rivalry game like this, staying disciplined could be a deciding factor. Iowa is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against Minnesota with 14 fewer accepted penalties and a plus-three turnover margin.

How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Iowa vs. Minnesota prediction, picks

It might seem risky to rely on Iowa's offense to put up enough points, but these rivals have opposite trends ATS this season, with Iowa at 4-1-1 and Minnesota at 1-4-1. The Hawkeyes giving up more than a touchdown is a bit rare, with seven of the last 10 meetings decided by seven points or fewer. While Minnesota found its rushing attack against Nebraska with 186 yards -- up from a combined 133 in the previous three Big Ten games -- Iowa's stout run defense, allowing just 2.8 yards per carry and roughly 92 yards per game, should keep the Golden Gophers in check. That defensive advantage, combined with Iowa's consistency ATS in the series (7-2-1 since 2015), makes the Hawkeyes a comfortable pick. Pick: Iowa -8.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 42-30 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.