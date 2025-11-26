There have been plenty of times in recent college football history where a rivalry is created out of thin air and foisted upon fan bases as a real thing. That could've been the case when Nebraska joined the Big Ten and needed a new team to play on Black Friday after spending the previous two decades facing Oklahoma or Colorado.

Iowa seemed a natural choice, but the Hawkeyes had other traditional rivals in the Big Ten, so nothing was guaranteed.

Well, here we are, 15 years later, and there's very little pretending still being done. These fan bases are going after each other all year long, and some on both sides might even tell you they dislike the other more than their other older, traditional rivals. Both teams enter the game licking some wounds. Iowa was a playoff contender a few weeks ago, but close losses to Oregon and USC ended those hopes. Nebraska had a shot too before quarterback Dylan Raiola broke his leg.

Now they enter the final week of the regular season with one thing in mind: ruin the other's Thanksgiving weekend.

Iowa vs. Nebraska: Need to know

Iowa has controlled the Big Ten rivalry: These two played plenty of times before sharing a conference, and Nebraska leads the all-time series 30-22-3. However, Nebraska's lead was much larger before it entered the Big Ten. Nebraska won the first two meetings in 2011 and 2012, but Iowa's taken 10 of 12 since, including the last two. Iowa has also won six straight meetings at Memorial Stadium.

Iowa loves November: The Hawkeyes lost their first two games in November this season, which is a rarity for them. Those losses dropped their record in the month to 19-4 since the 2020 season. It's the fourth-highest win percentage among FBS teams in that time.

Nebraska looking to end a nearly decade-long drought: If the Cornhuskers get the win here it'll give them a record of 8-4 on the season. That's a big deal because it would be the first time the Huskers won eight games in a season since 2016. It would also be the first time they won five Big Ten games since that same season when they finished 6-3 in conference play.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska live

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Iowa vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

We throw out the record books in rivalry games like this because anything can happen, so I'm not sure who will win, or who will cover. However, I don't expect there to be a lot of points scored in this one. It's going to be cold at Memorial Stadium, and with TJ Lateef at QB for the Cornhuskers now, this team has leaned heavily on its rushing attack. Iowa's been a run-heavy team all year. Unless we see a lot of explosive rushing plays (not out of question) or numerous defensive and special teams scores (also not out of the question!), I don't think either offense does enough to put a lot of points on the board. After all, the last two meetings have finished with 13-10 scores. Pick: Under 38.5

Who will win and cover in each Week 14 college football rivalry game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 38-29 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.